The number of ballots cast during the first week of early voting in Bell County surpassed the number of early votes during the same period in the 2016 election.
A total of 6,139 residents voted in the county Monday — bringing the total to 42,336 votes for the first week of early voting. This was 958 voters more than the 41,378 total voters who voted in the first week in 2016.
The Bell County Commissioners Court heard an update on how the county’s election efforts were going from Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton Monday morning.
Dutton said the county had already seen about half of total early votes seen in 2016 after the first week, and expected to pass that total by the end of early voting this year.
“I think we are doing OK,” Dutton said. “I think the numbers of in-person (voting) was worrisome for the first part of the week but I know once we saw everything come in during this weekend, it put me more at ease. We are able to process, and we are able to process a lot.”
Dutton talked about the problems seen by the polling locations on the first day of early voting last week. He also clarified the reasons behind the county being unable to move or add new polling locations, citing limited experienced staff and legal reasons.
Despite being unable to expand these voting locations, Dutton said, he didn’t believe that the number of voting machines was the issue behind vote totals that were less than 2016.
“I don’t believe that machines are the issue,” Dutton said. “I think a lot of it is perception. I think we are doing more with less machines.”
The weekend saw the narrowing of the difference between the number of voters this election and the one held in 2016.
Over the weekend, Bell County residents turned out at the polls, particularly on Saturday, when most polling places saw the most voters.
A total of 7,360 voters cast ballots Saturday and 4,521 were cast on Sunday.
Beverly and Mike Mathis, who live in the county near Morgan’s Point Resort, said they had been in line at the Belton Annex for about 15 minutes and were less than halfway through the line.
Beverly, 66, said she knew that they would face some lines, but wanted to vote before she went out of town. The couple said it has always been important for them to vote when they can, with Beverly voting since she turned 18.
“In the middle of a day on a Monday, we didn’t think (there would be a long line), but we did figure that there would be some kind of line,” Beverly said. “We can’t vote for city (elections) but we can vote for the county and school board, and of course federal, elections.”
Janet Easley, a Temple resident voting at the Belton Annex, said the line was moving quickly in her experience as someone who often tries to vote early.