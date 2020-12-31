The Salado Volunteer Fire Department responded to multiple wrecks Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 35.
As of about 11 a.m., emergency crews were working to clear the scene of a wreck near exit 284 on southbound I-35. So far today, Salado VFD has responded to three wrecks on the interstate. Motorists can expect delays in the area.
"If you’re out and about today, please drive appropriately for the weather conditions," Salado VFD posted on Facebook. "If you approach an accident scene, move over or slow down for emergency vehicles."