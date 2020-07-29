BELTON — Two men were indicted Wednesday for several counts of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit theft.
Jordan Isaiah Mills, 20, formerly of Belton and now a Garland resident, along with Christopher A. Hertner, 19, formerly of New Orleans and now of Killeen, were each indicted for four counts.
A woman who arrived at her home June 18 in the 400 block of West First Avenue in Belton discovered someone had entered through the back door. She found several things were missing, which included two gaming systems, a computer, an alarm clock and a phone charger. Also missing was $30 in change and decorative boxes with rings, an affidavit said.
Someone had seen three young males jump over her fence and go into the backyard.
Video from the Speedy Mart at the intersection of Main and Second Avenue showed the three males in the area June 20 near the time another burglary allegedly happened.
Hertner was arrested June 22 in a stolen vehicle. Phone calls made from Hertner at the Bell County Jail went to an address on Greenway.
When officers went to that residence, marijuana was smelled, and multiple computers and gaming systems were in the house. The woman at that address said Hertner, Mills and another male began staying at her home, and electronic items showed up there. Identified were items from the June 18 burglary on West First Avenue, according to the affidavit.
Hertner admitted he and two accomplices took electronics from the first house. Mills, in a written statement, said he, Hertner and another man broke into two other houses and took items that included laptops, keys, headphones, money, shoes and games.
Hertner and Mills were in jail Wednesday. Their bonds were set at $222,000 and $205,000 respectively. Hertner also faces charges for the unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest or detention.
James Edward Deaver
James Edward Deaver, 64, of Atascosa was indicted Wednesday for the unauthorized use of a vehicle. He allegedly tried to take a trailer stopped on the side of the road because a tire fell off, an arrest affidavit said.
The trailer’s owner left the trailer there while he drove to a truck stop for help. When he came back, three men reportedly were trying to load his trailer onto a bigger trailer.
Deaver said he was the owner and driver of the F-350 that hauled the bigger trailer, and it had temporary tags. It was reported stolen out of San Antonio from the real owner’s place of employment, the affidavit said.
The warrant for his arrest was issued July 11 by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
Deaver was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday after his arrest by the Salado Police Department. His bond was set at $35,000 for the state jail felony.
Timothy Charles Lacy
Timothy Charles Lacy, 29, of Copperas Cove allegedly drove while intoxicated with a child younger than 15 with him in Temple.
On June 27, Temple Police were called about a reckless driver who was possibly impaired in the 14000 block of West Adams Avenue, an affidavit said. The caller said she saw a man who had been drinking and he was stumbling. He put two young children into a red Ford F-150 with Virginia license plates, an affidavit said.
The driver of the truck was found and didn’t signal a turn. After the truck stopped, the driver backed up and would have hit the officer’s patrol car if he hadn’t moved it.
In the car were two children, ages 2 and 4. Lacy admitted drinking, took field sobriety tests and was arrested. He then agreed to give a breath specimen test, and the results were .255 and .251, the affidavit said. The legal limit in Texas is .08.
The caller and others tried to get Lacy to stay after he drank alcohol and even offered him a ride, but he reportedly refused.
The arrest warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace Cliff G.W. Ivey.
Lacy was released from the jail June 28 after a $10,000 bond was posted.
A total of 47 true bills were issued by the grand jury.