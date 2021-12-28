It’s time to get rid of used cooking oil and old Christmas trees.
The city of Temple is collecting cooking oil at four fire stations through Friday.
Temple Fire & Rescue’s cooking oil collection will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Oil must be stored in a closed container, the city said in a news release. Twelve types of oil — including canola oil, corn oil, peanut oil and vegetable oil — will be accepted.
Cooking oil can be taken to the Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St.; Fire Station No. 3, 3606 Midway Drive; Fire Station No. 4, 411 Waters Dairy Road; and Fire Station No. 7, 8420 W. Adams Ave.
Live Christmas trees will be collected at no charge through Jan. 10, the city said.
Residents can take their trees to the city’s Recycling Center at 3015 Bullseye Lane. Tree decorations must be removed prior to drop-off.
Temple’s solid waste department will also accept live trees during brush collection and artificial trees during bulk collection.
To learn more, visit templetx.gov/fog or email solidwaste@templetx.gov.