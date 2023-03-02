Four Belton ISD students are headed to the Texas Art Education Association’s High School VASE State competition in San Marcos after impressing judges with their creativity during a regional event.
Judges will assess qualified artwork — based on their concept, technique, craftsmanship and creativity in student artwork — on Friday, April 28, while activities that will include workshops, sketching opportunities and competitions for scholarship money will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.
Bonnie Floyd, a senior at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, advanced for her mixed media piece titled “Hunger and Fear.”
“The message of my artwork is hungering for more in life and wanting more positive things, but also being afraid of the world,” she said. “Experiences are the things it ‘eats.’ The bottle caps in its stomach represent different things. The heart represents positive things and love. The eye represents judgment, being watched, and a negative feeling associated with people. The fire represents a feeling of imminent doom, and a feeling like things are crashing and burning or that they will eventually.”
Floyd noted her choice of technique.
“I used a lot of shape language to get the feelings across as well,” she said. “I used swirls to represent confusion and jagged lines to show the panic.”
Tab Lloyd, an art teacher at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, was pleased to hear that Floyd in addition to three Lake Belton High School students — Isabella Dickson-Watler, TJ Hower and Victoria Peterman — qualified for state.
“Seeing Bonnie recognized for her hard work and creativity makes me so happy,” Lloyd said. “I’m glad to be able to offer a choice-based art program where Bonnie and her classmates can take an idea seed and run with it to make something visually stunning.”
Hower, meanwhile, qualified for his acrylic on canvas piece titled “Lavender’s Masterpiece.”
“The purpose of my piece was to paint a moment in time in which my dog, Lavender, was caught doing something she knew she was not supposed to do,” the Lake Belton High School senior said. “I sought to capture the exaggerated look of guilt on Lavender’s face as she was scolded, even though I had to hold back laughter while doing so at the time.”
He mentioned how he was inspired by photographs that he pulled from the “Ripley’s Believe It Or Not” book series from the early 2000s for their high contrast and saturated elements.
“I created this piece to explore what my dogs do at home when no one is around, paired with the emotions they feel, as part of a sustained artwork investigation that I am doing in AP. My creativity and imagination is incorporated in the magazine details of the piece as each paper scrap that is related to elements of my life with my dogs.”
Further information about the TAEA High School VASE State competition can be accessed online at taea.org/vase/state-info.asp.