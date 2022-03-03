Temple Bible Church is using its connections to people in Ukraine and nearby European countries to send humanitarian aid — and God’s love — to people who desperately need it.
But Danny Cunningham, one of the church’s pastors, noted that when they ask the Ukrainians facing hardships brought on by the Russian attack on their country what we can do to help, their “answer is to ask for prayer. That’s their first request, to continue to pray.”
But they also need food, clothing and other necessities. The situation is so fluid that it changes by the hour. The Associated Press reported more than a million people have fled Ukraine and at least 160,000 are displaced inside the country.
“We’re working with friends and partners who are in Ukraine and some who have already crossed the border who are helping refugees in Poland,” Cunningham said, explaining that they’re communicating daily to pray and to work towards the best way to strategically help.
A fund has been set up by the church, which can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/TBCUkraineRelief. Cunningham said it is to provide relief for “our friends and to help them provide comfort and help both in Ukraine and those seeking refuge.”
He noted, “Our Ukrainian partners have good relationships with churches in Poland. The local churches in Poland are working hard to provide aid and relief to the many refugees crossing the border, many having left most of their belongings behind.
Cunningham said the church is going to be diligent to be sure that it goes to help people in need.
“In Poland we’ll be working with the local church to help them increase their ability to help and provide relief for Ukrainian refugees,” he said.
He requested prayer for the efforts in Ukraine, and that God will make a way to get relief into places in the cities where partner churches are taking care of many who need care. “There are real needs for food, water, medicine” and more, he said. Reports he’s heard say there’s no gasoline, pharmaceuticals are running out and people aren’t able to charge their phones to be able to continue communicating for family members.
Area contacts are working to find ways to deliver the needed aid.
“We’re just blessed to have so many strong relationships in Ukraine and other relationships already working in Warsaw (Poland),” Cunningham said, enabling them to deal with people who they already know to try to fill refugees’ needs.
He noted that he’s “learning more about being faithful just listening to the stories sent along to us by our friends.”
Ukrainian prayer requests include “pray for Russian soldiers who are shooting at us that they may come to Christ,” “pray for babies who are being born during this time”. They are lifting up these prayers all while missiles fly over their heads and land in their cities.
People who he’s heard from don’t want the focus on them, but on God, Cunningham said, and many note that their stories are multiplied by hundreds of thousands of other people facing the same or worse situations.
One story Cunningham recalled was a man saying, “I don’t know who the king of my country will be tomorrow, but I know who my King is and always will be” — Jesus.
Cunningham said they are thankful to have been able to set up the relief effort fairly quickly. He pointed out that this is a near-term and obviously will be a long-term effort.
Cunningham noted when they were first meeting with Eastern European Christians years ago, “We found our friends extremely faithful coming out of a difficult context” than Americans faced — countries with no God, atheism and persecution of Christ-following churches.
Despite all the things that would seem like troubles to Americans, Cunningham noted, “We’ve learned more from them … we keep learning from our brothers and sisters in Ukraine” about God’s love and faithfulness.