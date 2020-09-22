BELTON — As the inmate population at the Bell County Jail hovers just under pre-coronavirus numbers, county officials have made preparations for possible population spikes.
The Bell County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Monday to continue an agreement with Burnet County to house local inmates if needed. County officials said the agreement is insurance for the future, with the county so far not needing to make use of it.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn reminded commissioners that the agreement only goes into effect and costs the county money if inmates are sent.
“We decide whether we are going to ask to send an inmate, and they decide if they are going to accept,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “This is on an inmate-by-inmate basis. We haven’t purchased or leased a number of Burnet County beds.”
Jeff Buuck, a chief deputy with the Sheriff’s Department, said the agreement will go into effect Oct. 1 and cost the county $55 per day that an inmate stays in the Burnet jail.
The cost of keeping an inmate rose from the last agreement between the two counties. The previous rate was $45 per day. Bell County will also be required to cover any inmate costs, including a $40 per hour rate for guards transporting an inmate.
Buuck said the ability for the county to discharge inmates, either by releasing them or transferring them to state prisons following conviction, has slowed during the pandemic.
Despite the difficulty in discharging, Buuck said the inmate population in the jail has stayed at about 880 in the past couple weeks. The jail is able to accommodate about 1,085 inmates at once, with pre-coronavirus inmate levels often about than 950 at one time.
The jail has quarantined inmates as needed during the pandemic to control the spread of COVID-19.
Buuck said he is hopeful that the jail will be able to continue to keep inmates locally, but is happy that there is still a backup option just in case.
“Hopefully we continue our outflow piece (of work), but this thing changes constantly” Buuck said. “Managing the jail population is kind of like a puzzle where every hour the shape of the pieces changes. We have to have these agreements in place so we have these contingencies as an option as we get close to (full).”