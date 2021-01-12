Warming stations in Temple once again opened Tuesday night as temperatures dipped below freezing.
The city’s two warming stations, located at Temple Impact Church and the Salvation Army, opened to help homeless residents keep warm. Temperatures were expected to remain low through Friday evening.
Both warming stations open under the same conditions, when the temperature is freezing or below with wind chill or below 35 degrees when it is wet out.
Roy Rhodes, pastor at Temple Impact Church, said he was still unsure if his warming station would be open Wednesday night as wind chill temperatures are expected to hit freezing. He said this was because the church, similar to other local organizations, has had trouble finding volunteers to operate the station.
The church’s warming station is located at 306 E. Adams Ave., while the Salvation Army’s station is at 419 W. Ave. G.
Rhodes said those interested in volunteering at the church’s warming station are able to send an email to impacttempletx@gmail.com.