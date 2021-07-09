Two Temple doctors have started new terms of service in Texas Medical Association leadership positions.
Robert D. Greenberg, an emergency physician in practice for 29 years, was reappointed as a consultant to TMA’s Committee on Emergency Medical Services and Trauma.
Lucas Wong, an oncologist in practice for 27 years, was reappointed as a consultant to the TMA Committee on Cancer.
Both doctors are members of the Bell County Medical Society.
TMA leaders elect or appoint TMA physicians and medical students to one of TMA’s 25 boards, councils, and committees, according to a news release.
The organization is responsible for studying health care-related issues and making recommendations on important health care policy affecting Texas patients and their physicians, the release said.