Long lines at polling locations Friday helped Bell County break past 102,000 ballots cast during this year’s early voting period.
Friday saw an additional 7,349 voters cast their ballots across the county’s six locations, for a total of 102,961 votes for the entire early voting period. This means the total number of votes this year exceeded 2016 early voting numbers by 8,410 ballots.
The large turnout in the county this year has also meant that 47.67 percent of county’s 215,974 registered voters in the county cast ballots during the past three weeks.
Bell County Republican Party Chairman Nancy Boston said she thought this election would have a “tremendous turnout, unlike what we have ever seen before.” She said she thinks many people this year are interested in what direction the country is going in.
“I think that voter turnout has been excellent … and I think that the Republicans have a lot of support here,” Boston said. “Basically what we have been working on is making sure we have the judges and the clerks that we need in all the polling sites, and making sure they are well trained. We have got so many people, both Republicans and Democrats that are working to make sure all of the voters have the opportunity to vote.”
In a final effort to help boost Republican candidate chances locally, Boston said U.S. Sen. John Cornyn will make a stop in Belton at 5 p.m. Saturday at Schoepf’s Bar-Be-Que, 102 E. Central Ave.
Bell County Democratic Party Chairman Chris Rosenberg said she was also excited to see how many people came out over the past three weeks of early voting despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Rosenberg said the local party will be making a last push over the weekend to help get more people out to the polls on Election Day.
“It has been a joy to see so many people exercising their constitutional right to vote, in what is the most important election of our lives,” Rosenberg said. “We are doing safe, no-contact literature drops and round-the-clock phone banks. On Election Day, we will be visiting as many polling locations as possible to ensure the process is smooth and safe for every voter.”
While lines were long for the final day of early voting at the Temple Annex, they were moving quickly since many in line were social distanced and made the line look longer.
Temple resident Susie DeVault said she waited for a long time at her polling location during the 2016 election and wanted to vote early this year to avoid that.
“I wanted to avoid the crowds from Election Day, and I think that has been the sentiment from the other people,” DeVault said. “I thought the way it has been this year, the crowds are going to be even worse.”
Norman Murray, who was behind DeVault in line, said he thought the lines this year should be no worse than during Black Friday.
Election Day is Tuesday, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the 41 voting locations around the county. Voters are able to cast their ballot at any location in the county.