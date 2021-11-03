First responders dealt with numerous accidents Wednesday but no fatalities or significant injuries were reported.
Temple Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer Santos Soto said he saw firefighters respond to six to seven accidents in the city since the bad weather started Wednesday morning.
“Some of them could’ve been just minor things and not full-on collisions,” Soto said. “I have not heard of any fatalities or major injuries. Unless a supervisor unit is called out or one of the battalion chiefs, that’s when I get notified is when those guys go out. If it is a serious injury, we won’t know till afterward.”
Soto said drivers should take extra precautions when driving in rainy conditions.
“We would like people to slow down and drive appropriate for weather conditions,” he said. “Drive a little bit slower than the posted speed limit, increase the following distance from the car in front of them, avoid hard braking and avoid standing water on the roadway. Drivers can also use their headlights and windshield wipers to help them see clearer on the heavier rains.”
The Temple Police Department responded to several accidents on Interstate 35 early Wednesday and asked drivers to slow down on social media.
“We are already seeing many accidents on I-35 near exit 301-304,” the department said in a social media post. “Delays can be expected Southbound I-35 near exit 303, where two lanes are shut down due to a crash.”
A total number of accidents in the city was not immediately available by Wednesday evening.