More than 600 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Thursday for a total of 3,054.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 841.50 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 38,163 cases reported since the pandemic started, 34,355 have recovered and 754 people died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 117 of the 1,039 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties.
Belton Independent School District reported 100 cases of the virus in the district, 20 confirmed and 80 probable.
Belton elementary schools showed five cases, with three at High Point Elementary and Miller Heights and Sparta with one case at each school.
Nine of the cases were reported at the middle school level with three at North Belton, three at South Belton, two at Belton Middle and one at Lake Belton.
Thirteen of the cases were reported at the higher levels with five at Belton High School, five at Belton New Tech @ Waskow High School and three at Lake Belton High.
The last confirmed case was reported in other buildings or departments.
Temple ISD showed five confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard.
The district’s confirmed cases included two at Temple High School, one at Travis Science Academy, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary and one at Bonham Middle School.
Killeen ISD did not report any new cases on the dashboard for the second day in a row.
Belton ISD clinic
Belton ISD will host a vaccination clinic for ages 5 and up Friday and Saturday.
Vaccinations will be given from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St., Belton.
Parents or guardians must be present for children under 18 to receive the vaccine, the district said in a Twitter post.
Second doses will be scheduled on-site after the first dose is given. Booster shots will also be available.
Medical professionals will be on site to answer questions, the district said.
Vaccines and testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.