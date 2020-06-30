A Temple man pleaded guilty Tuesday to indecency with a child instead of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Shane Zachary Sowers, 21, will be sentenced at a later date, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
Sowers was previously indicted in February on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the indictment records.
He was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, held in lieu of a $75,000 bond for the third-degree felony charge.
Sowers could be sentenced to from two years to 10 years in prison and fined up to $10,000, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Sowers’ case was heard in the 426th District Court with Judge Fancy Jezek presiding. Prosecuting Sowers was Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple. Sowers is represented by Belton attorney Steve Lee.