A Temple man was killed Friday evening in a wrong-way collision on a West Adams Avenue ramp.
Temple Police officers responded to the fatal crash in the 9300 block of West Adams Avenue, a news release said.
Officers were advised that at about 5:23 p.m. a black Nissan Versa was travelling the wrong way on a westbound exit ramp of West Adams Avenue and State Highway 317. The vehicle collided with a Red Honda Civic.
The driver of the Nissan was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple where he later died from his injuries. He was identified as Antonio Zamora-Jiminez, 25, of Temple. Next of kin have been notified, police said in the release.
The circumstances of the crash are under investigation by the TPD Accident Reconstruction Unit.