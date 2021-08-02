BELTON — A 39-year-old Belton resident was identified Monday as the city’s first homicide victim of 2021.
Jamel Jones was killed in a shooting at about 3:11 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Belle Oaks apartments in the 1100 block of Shady Lane, city spokesman Paul Romer said.
Belton Police Department officials are still searching for a known suspect.
“Police know the identity of the shooter and are actively searching for him,” Romer said. “His name is not being released at this time.”
Officers searched for the suspect all night Friday and over the weekend, he said.
Belton police were aided by Salado police officers and Bell County Sheriff’s deputies.
Jones was killed as a result of “a personal dispute” between Jones and the suspect, Romer said.