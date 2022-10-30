People came to a Dia de los Muertos event Saturday afternoon in the Temple City Hall parking lot, even though the actual day is Nov. 1.
“We are celebrating Day of the Dead,” said John John of Artist 2 Artist Showcase, sponsor of the event, which offered about 32 food and art vendors and live music by Afraid of Nothing from Round Rock and Beysul, a local rhythm and blues artist.
“It’s celebrating our past loved ones,” John said. “We display a photo and maybe something they like to eat, like a treat or a fruit. It’s just to let them know that we are still thinking about them.”
Miranda Maloy of Killeen said she painted her face with calavera makeup for Dia de los Muertos and to sell her artwork. She makes prints, stickers and digital art.
“I’ve been making art for 20 years, but this is my first art show,” she said. “I’m very grateful to the community for letting us do this. It’s a perfect day for it. It’s a beautiful celebration, so me and my kids really celebrate. It’s a big family tradition.”
Not too far away, Lia Reyes of Temple watched over the booth for Elsie’s Creations, which bore the slogan: “We’ll Bake Your Breath Away.”
She and her sister, Jilahell Pleasant, started the venture about six months ago.
“We made strawberry cake, red velvet, tres mesas cake, banana pudding and chocolate-covered strawberry pudding,” Reyes said.
They had a booth in Creations on the Square in Killeen two weeks ago. Their first outing was in Troy at the Laughing Llama Farm, she said.
“We tried to figure something out so we can pass it down to our kids,” she said. “It’s going pretty good.”
Next door, Eliska Hessbrook said she brought things from her boutique in Troy. She had huaraches — sandals — from Mexico, artisan clothes, artisan hats and such things for the children as light-up bouncy balls and swords.
This was her first time at this event.
“I’m really enjoying it,” she said.
Morgan Witter of Temple said she was just starting out with her handcrafted wares. She recently returned to Temple from San Marcos after graduating from Texas State University, and has always done artwork.
She had gift baskets for all occasions, earrings, key chains, custom banners and T-shirts.
Joanna Vega was representing Crunch Fitness of Temple, a gym that will open in January on General Bruce Drive. She and her associates were offering a chance at a free one-year membership.
“We’ve had a few people stop by,” she said.
Sonia Rivera of Nolanville welcomed visitors at her booth, Jewelry by Abu. She’s been making bracelets, earrings and necklaces since 2020, she said.
“It helps you with your motor skills,” she said of her craftwork. “I do it more to socialize, meet new people.”
She uses beads and elastic for her artwork and said it isn’t too hard to make.
“It depends on my mood what colors I use,” she said. “So each piece is going to be different. I try not to repeat.”
She said she gets a good response.
“I downsize my displays,” she said. “I bring out the best.”