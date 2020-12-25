A comforting holiday meal filled bellies and warmed hearts on Christmas Day as a Temple non-profit agency fed hundreds of needy residents.
Feed My Sheep served its holiday to-go meals to homeless and needy residents while its dining room was closed because of the coronavirus crisis.
Staci Masson, executive director of Feed My Sheep, said the Christ-centered, all-volunteer ministry planned to feed about 300 people with its annual holiday meal.
“It’s going good. We have plenty of volunteers. We’ve done very well as far as meeting people’s needs,” she said.
The agency’s holiday atmosphere was supplemented by soothing Christmas tunes that played on new outside speakers that a volunteer donated and installed, Masson said. “It was a little extra, to have some Christmas music.”
The substantial Christmas meal — made by volunteers — consisted of turkey and gravy, dressing, ham, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, ambrosia salad, a roll and a slice of pie.
Recipients also received bottled water and a gift bag filled with toiletries and essentials such as socks or gloves.
Masson said the non-profit’s goal is to be in the moment with clients.
“We try to be present with people, ask them ‘How’s your day going?’” she said. “We want people to know that you’re not alone, and someone cares that you’re here, and I’m glad you’re here today.”
Masson said the holidays can stir up all types of emotions in people, especially those in crisis. Volunteers, she said, see the direct impact of caring for and helping others.
The Temple-based ministry provides nourishment and basic human needs, including shower and laundry facilities, to the homeless and needy people of Bell County.
“It’s great for the people who need to come get a meal, but it’s also good for the community to come here (to volunteer) because … a lot of us have no idea what it is like to have these kinds of struggles and how much these people matter, you know, even though they may be addicted and they’re struggling, and maybe haven’t made the best choices … but they’re worth it all,” she said.
“They have value, and they’re my friends, you know,” Masson said. “It’s just like any other family or friends you love. Sometimes you’re disappointed with the choices they make, but it doesn’t mean you stop caring about them and hoping for something different in the future — and that’s what we do here.”
The Temple community has stepped up to aid the agency during the coronavirus pandemic, Masson said.
In addition to monetary and food donations, volunteers recently organized, cleaned, installed upgrades and painted the Feed My Sheep office at 116 W. Ave. G.
Some of the agency’s regular, but older supporters haven’t been able to volunteer much because of the coronavirus, so the need remains, Masson said.
“Man, it would be great to have some help because they’re working full time,” she said. “This is an amazing place where you meet amazing people. The volunteers inspire me because they come back every day, day after day.”
Jemma Prado, a volunteer, was dressed as a Christmas elf with a sparkly, red dress, Christmas hat, festive striped leggings and leather boots. She greeted people and helped them bag up to-go meals.
Volunteering at the agency over the last six months “really changed by perspective of life, my values,” Prado said.
“I love to come here,” she said. “I feel a connection with these people, to help them and give back to the community. We put that Christmas spirit to action when we are in contact with (the homeless). I want to bring happiness to people’s hearts”
Ray Winn, 68, formerly of Austin, stopped by the agency Friday afternoon to pick up meals for her family.
“Everything looks real good, with all the festive fixings,” she said. “They treated us real good.”