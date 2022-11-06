Roughly 150 ruckers each carried up to 40 pounds of food Saturday morning through downtown Temple for the Rucks on Main march in honor of Veterans Day fast approaching.
As active duty and retired veterans joined civilian friends and family on the Santa Fe Plaza lawn, colors were posted and Col. Tracy Michael of the 1st Medical Brigade shared an uplifting speech to get everyone in the mood for the upcoming trek.
“First of all, I want to thank the entire Rucks on Main team and the city of Temple,” Michael said. “We have such great community partners helping make our veterans and families know just how much they are appreciated. We’re here to acknowledge those who have fought in defense of this great nation. It is something we should never forget. The sacrifice, blood, sweat and tears shed to make sure we have the freedom to enjoy a beautiful day like today.”
Veterans Day, celebrated nationwide on Nov. 11, honors veterans of the armed forces and remembers fallen soldiers. The observance began in 1919 on the first anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.
Rucks on Main is a nonprofit that holds two military-themed ruck marches each year, one near Veterans Day and another near Memorial Day. This is the fifth event in two years.
Wes Albanese, president of Rucks on Main, is a retired Army veteran and is grateful to be able to help others in any way he can.
“The ruck is a critical activity that is done in the military,” Albanese said. “When people are out of the military they often look for things that represent what they used to do, and this gives them that sense of military life again.”
Before the march, ruckers filled up their rucksacks with up to 40 pounds of non-perishable food items to be donated to charitable organizations. Last year’s ruck saw more than 5,000 pounds of food collected, 2,000 pounds over the year before.
Although the exact weight of food donated to the members of Feeding America won’t be determined until Monday, current estimates are looking at around 3,000 pounds of canned food that will be distributed between four local food pantries.
To date, the organization has donated more than 15,000 pounds of food, Albanese told the Telegram.
Members of Hoofbeats for Heroes were on horses to lead the ruckers on their six-mile route through downtown and historic neighborhoods in North Temple.
Spectators cheered for the large crowd of people walking at their own pace. An elderly woman stood outside her driveway waving to the ruckers, and a child by a mailbox clapped.
“Keep it up! You’re doing amazing!” a woman yelled from her porch as the ruckers passed the halfway point.
“I’m feeling great,” Lana Wells said as she marched, carrying roughly 32 pounds of food in her rucksack in honor of her father. “This is just a small gesture for the ultimate sacrifice, you know?”
As the ruckers made it back to Santa Fe Plaza, they were greeted with a medallion, complimentary food from 100x35 Latin Cuisine and free beer from Firebase Brewery along with pickle juice jello shots from Proctor Victory Garden.
As groups split up during the walk, they rejoined afterwards to share smiles, hugs and laughter. Col. Michael congratulated his team on their hard work. One soldier was carrying more than 60 pounds of food in his rucksack.
“Thank you all very much for making the sacrifice to come out here. This is what it’s all about, guys,” Michael told them.
Alex and Terri Morales caught up with Buddy Abernathy, a 70-year-old retired veteran who just underwent a serious heart surgery and inspired them to join the ruck this year. Alex called Buddy “the real deal” as he arrived back at Santa Fe Plaza before they did.
The ruck “sounded like a good challenge I could beat,” Abernathy told the Telegram. “When God gives you an extra chance at life, you take it and run with it. Don’t waste it. That’s why I’m here today.”