Lightning strike brings fire

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a structure fire at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at 317 Wedgewood Drive in the Wyndham Hills Subdivision off of S. Fifth Street. The cause of the fire was determined to be caused by a lightning strike, which neighbors reported seeing occur.

 Courtesy Temple Fire & Rescue

