A Providence Preparatory School sophomore won a scholarship at the recent San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.
Katherine Smith, a Temple resident, participated in the Quarter Horse, Paint Horse, and All-Breed Horse shows, held Feb. 21-22, with her horse, Cotton Candy Machine. The pair won the High Point Paint Western Rider scholarship, according to a news release from the stock show.
After graduation, Katherine plans to study marine biology at Texas A&M University.
“Katherine and Cotton Candy Machine are a great team,” the release said. “Together, they have been in the Top 10 in the Youth 18 & Under Western Pleasure division at Paint Worlds. Katherine is thankful for her trainer, Kelly Lazo, along with her family.”
The breed shows allow exhibitors to demonstrate the partnership that they have with their horses within patterns and over obstacles as well as the quality of their horses. They were ranked by a panel of two judges.
This year, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo awarded $70,000 in scholarships to the winners of these three shows. The high point riders in both English and Western classes for each breed were the recipients.