Two aspiring engineers took the top two academic spots this year at Rogers High School, beating out the rest of their classmates.
Valedictorian Ryan Mucha and salutatorian Ian Ranly placed at the top of the 2023 graduating class and are now looking forward to the future.
The son of Wesley and Debbie Mucha, Ryan graduated with a grade point average of 102.94, beating out 68 other students for the top honor.
During his time at high school, Mucha participated in many school and community groups and activities.
His school activities included Texas High School Rodeo, FFA competitions, 4-H, Phi Theta Kappa and the National Honor Society. Mucha also was on the school’s football and basketball teams.
Mucha also volunteered with the St. Joseph youth group and East Bell County Youth Boosters.
Mucha said he plans on attending Texas A&M University in the fall to major in engineering. Once he graduates college, he said he hopes to start a career in civil engineering.
Ranly, the son of Gary and Stephanie Ranly, took second place in his graduating class with a GPA of 100.97.
Ranly participated in a wide range of activities and groups while at school and won many competitions along the way.
Among the organizations he was a part of, Ranly participated in SPJST, 4-H, FFA, the UIL calculator team, Temple Rotary Club, National Honor Society and presented at the Bell County Youth Fair. He also was a member of the junior varsity and varsity football and tennis teams as well as the junior varsity baseball team.
Some of Ranly’s accomplishments include being the class president for his junior and senior years as well as being a 4-H ambassador for Bell County.
In addition to school and community activities, Ranly also has worked at D&M Grain, the Robinson Family Farm and his own family farm as a ranch hand.
Similar to Mucha, Ranly said he also plans to attend Texas A&M University in the fall for a career in engineering. Ranly said he hopes to major in electrical engineering.
In choosing this path, Ranly said he hopes it will not only allow him to design new projects but tackle various challenges.
Ranly said he appreciated the other students in his graduating class and enjoyed his time attending Rogers High School.
“Our small class size of 69 graduating students fostered an environment of camaraderie and collaboration,” Ranly said. “We became a tight-knit community, with shared experiences, common goals and sure support for one another. In the face of challenges we found our classmates along with us, ready to lend a hand or ear, and we finally found that a class like ours was really a blessing.”