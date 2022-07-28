A Bell County grand jury declined to indict Omarion Brown, a Killeen teen accused in the March 2021 shooting death of Cobe Hilliard.
Grand jury no bills Brown in Hilliard death; 18-year-old indicted in separate shooting case
Christian Betancourt
