A Belton motorist was killed Thursday evening in a rollover crash, authorities said.
The incident occurred at about 5 p.m. on Shanklin Road near Interstate 35, Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release issued Friday morning.
Christopher Glenn Decker, 31, of Belton, was traveling west in a 2006 Ford F-250 pickup truck on Shanklin when his vehicle drifted off the road and he lost control. The truck began to rollover and then collided with a tree, Washko said.
Decker was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.
The crash investigation remains open and Decker’s relatives were notified of his death, Washko said.