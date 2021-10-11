BELTON — The Armstrong Community Improvement Association will hold its annual Halloween Carnival at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The carnival will be held at the Armstrong Community Center, 7800 Armstrong Road just south of Belton.
offers fun for the entire family, including bingo for prizes, an old-fashioned cake walk, games for children, a haunted house, raffle tickets, an auction and concessions. Barbecue sandwiches, nachos and sausage wraps will be available for purchase, along with baked goods.
The Halloween Carnival has been a tradition for more than 100 years and is the primary fundraising event for the Community Center each year.
Funds are used to preserve and maintain the community center, which once served as a two-room schoolhouse.