Conditions were good, and the third annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin Memorial 5K went smoothly Saturday morning on Pepper Creek Trail in Temple.
Kaye Cathey, treasurer of Priceless Beginnings, said the nonprofit reached its goal of 100 runners by 8 a.m. It also sold T-shirts and received “tons of donations,” she said.
“All proceeds will go to help domestic violence families and send children to camps to enrich their lives,” she said.
Priceless Beginnings was founded in honor of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin, who both died on Jan. 3, 2019. Scott’s ex-boyfriend, Cedric Marks, has been charged with capital murder in their slayings.
The organization’s initial aim was to send children who were victims of domestic violence to camps, Cathey said. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, the needs kept growing.
“We started helping families with special needs,” she said, such as rent, deposits, car repairs, cellphones, “anything other agencies didn’t do for them.”
Organizers put the names of eight sponsors on the race T-shirts: RV Tech On Call, Lischer’s Overhead Doors, Flawless Cleaning, Healthy Hive, Magnolia Realty, Chapman Counseling Center, Mechelle Linville-Moore and The Lodge at the Harvey 5 Ranch.
Nonprofit partners at the race were Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, Abigail Ministry/Hilltop Recovery, AWARE Central Texas, Ark 2 Freedom and Not Alone Ministry.
Lois Knox, director of Abigail Ministry, said the organization helps women through problems with homelessness, domestic violence, drugs and alcohol or human trafficking.
Brittany Eiklor of Killeen, outreach coordinator with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, said it investigates allegations of child abuse. At the center, she said, child abuse victims and their families receive counseling, medical services and family advocacy services.
Blanca Ortiz of AWARE Central Texas said the nonprofit deals with victims of family violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking.
“It’s a community partnership,” she said. “It’s not just one agency.”
“Don’t be afraid to reach out,” she said. “There’s always someone to listen.”
The first runner across the finish line — set up by Race Timerz of San Antonio — was M.J. Ecija, 28, of Jarrell, with a time of 24 minutes. He said he thought he could run another 5K.
“I run five days a week and compete in ultra marathons,” he said. He plans to enter a 50K race in Austin in November, he said.
“I’m using this as a training for that specific race,” he said.
Anthony Longjas, 37, of Round Rock came in second at 24:30.
“I usually run the longer distances,” he said. “This was my first time to run a 5K.”
He has run 50-mile races before, he said, and wants to run 100 miles. He said he had fun trying to keep up with the frontrunner.
Mark Sherry, 30, of Temple said he finished in a little over 26 minutes, just behind Lauren Ehler, a freshman at Bruceville-Eddy High School.
“I stayed with her pace,” he said.
This was his third time to run this 5K, he said. He runs 5-7 miles every morning at 5 a.m.
He usually drinks a little water before a run, but won’t eat anything for hours before running, he said, except for a spoonful of peanut butter.
Ehler said the weather was perfect. She runs two miles on the school’s cross-country team, she said.
“I love how it makes me feel,” she said of running. “It makes me feel passionate and good inside.”
She doesn’t drink a soda for three days before a race, she said, because it makes her feel slower.
“It makes my legs burn,” she said.