Flag Day

Temple KJT (Catholic Union of Texas) Society No. 114 held a flag raising ceremony in 2022 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple in honor of Flag Day. Pictured are, from left: Eugene Pavlat, KJT president; Edwin Vasicek, KJT vice president; the Rev. Kurtis Wiedenfeld, pastor at St. Mary; Theresa Wyles, principal of St. Mary Catholic School; Estelle Simonton, KJT treasurer; and St. Mary parishioners Patricia St. Amour, Marissa Giannotti, James Mason, Bernie Lenart, Katherine Lenart, Agnes Nowaski, Rachel Oujezdsky and Bruce McAtee.

 Submitted by Eugene Pavlat

Although Flag Day did not officially become a national holiday until 1949, Elks Lodges have celebrated the late 18th century adoption of the American Flag since 1907.

jvalley@tdtnews.com