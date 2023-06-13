Although Flag Day did not officially become a national holiday until 1949, Elks Lodges have celebrated the late 18th century adoption of the American Flag since 1907.
“Celebrating Flag Day is an important thing,” Billy Bryan, the Temple Elks Lodge president, told the Telegram. “There’s just so much history and meaning behind it.”
On Sunday, Bryan — who noted how the celebration became mandatory for all Elk Lodges in 1911 — and the rest of the Temple Elks Lodge hosted a ceremony for Temple-area residents.
“We did it early so that more people could show up and we had a great turnout,” Bryan said. “We do a special service where we go through the history of the flag and we remind our audience every year that the flag has a meaning. It’s a never ending fight for our Americanism.”
He highlighted how his father’s military service during World War II and the Korean War as well as his own service in law enforcement has shaped his appreciation for the long-standing tradition.
“It already means a lot and that makes it more special to me, because, in many ways, I’m honoring my dad as much as his buddies who gave the greatest sacrifice possible for our country.”
Proclamation
The city of Belton is slated to issue a proclamation to Belton KJZT Council No. 144 during a ceremony at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Locally, the nonprofit KJZT Family Life societies have long proclaimed their patriotism by celebrating and honoring National Flag Day on June 14,” Belton Mayor David K. Leigh wrote in the proclamation. “The volunteers of these adult and junior societies provide great service to our state and nation through civic and patriotic projects helping those in need and making positive contributions.
Retirement
With many residents set to display their American flags outside their homes on Thursday, some organizations are reminding them about the importance of properly retiring the ones that have become weathered and worn-out with age.
“The U.S. flag is considered such a sacred symbol that burning it in an undignified manner constitutes desecration,” the U.S. Department of Defense said in a statement on their website. “That’s why the ceremonies are held in a specific manner.”
In Bell County, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion chapters are among those that have collection boxes.
“The flags that are no longer serviceable are presented to Legion commanders, who inspect them to make sure they should, in fact, be discarded,” the U.S. Department of Defense said. “When it’s agreed upon that they’ve reached their current worn state due to proper service of tribute, memory and love, a color guard presents the colors and a chaplain offers prayers.”
It is then dipped in kerosene and placed on a rack over the fire.
Although the Temple Elks Lodge has not held a flag retirement ceremony in some time, Bryan is hopeful that they will again.
“We’re looking forward to maybe doing something in the future in conjunction with some Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts troops,” he said.