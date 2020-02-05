Two Bell County educators are slated to present their “Rockets Flipped over Mars” workshop at the Space Exploration Educators Conference at the Johnson Space Center this weekend.
Gregory Luke, a math teacher at Temple High School, will join his father William Luke, a retired educator from Copperas Cove, at the conference in its 25th year. The pair will join more than 580 educators from seven countries, who specialize in education from kindergarten through 12th grade.
“We’re very honored to have a Temple ISD teacher attending” an international conference, Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “Gregory is as good of a representative we can have to showcase the strengths of our district. He was one of our first teachers to implement blended learning in his classroom. It’s great to see our teachers grow and become masters of their craft.”
The three-day Houston conference will feature a number of keynote speakers: Vanessa Wyche, deputy director of the Johnson Space Center for the National Aeronautics Space Administration; New Horizons principal investigator Dr. Alan Stern; and Gene Kranz, best known as the flight director for the Apollo 11 and Apollo 13 missions.
The exploration conference “puts the power and of space into a teacher’s hands, with new ideas for the classroom and hands-on professional development sessions from NASA experts and leading educators about what’s happening now in human space exploration,” William Luke said in a news release.
William noted how thousands of educators have attended the conference since its inception, and emphasized how the Space Center in Houston has connected “formal and informal educators with the latest teaching tools to inspire the next generation of explorers.”
“The nonprofit science and space exploration learning center offers teachers and students of all disciplines access to authentic learning experiences in science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” William said.
The Lukes will join other attendees in taking behind-the-scenes tours of the astronaut training facilities onsite at the Johnson Space Center to learn about the technology furthering the nation’s space exploration missions.
“We’re empowering teachers who are a vital part of developing the next generation of explorers,” Daniel Newmyer, Space Center Houston vice president of education, said in a news release. “Space exploration learning is for everyone. We bring leading experts together to help teachers provide the latest resources and hands-on activities in STEM-based (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) curriculum.”