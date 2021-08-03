The Academy Independent School District announced that it will offer free meals to all students during the upcoming school year.
“Typically a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals,” the district said in a news release. “However, the United States Department of Agriculture issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-22 school year.”
Although no application or eligibility requirement is necessary for this school year, Academy ISD expects both to resume for the 2022-23 school year.