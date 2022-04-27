BELTON — Mental health issues — and ways to address those — were the focus on a community summit Wednesday as local leaders, law enforcement officials and agency representatives gathered at the Central Texas Council of Governments building Wednesday morning.
The Central Texas Community Health Summit: Connecting the Dots 5.0 event drew about 100 people, filling up every seat set at one of the conference rooms at 2180 N. Main St.
Temple Police Department Chief Shawn Reynolds was among those in attendance.
“I think like we have seen before, the Central Texas area is trying to be a leader in addressing mental health,” he said. “We’re seeing Bell County take a lead role, the city of Temple is taking a lead role in the planning process for mental health and homelessness. We are trying to provide a variety of better services to fill those gaps that currently exist.”
Bell County Commissioner Russell Schneider spoke about plans to create a place specifically designed to deal with inmates at the Bell County Jail coping with mental health issues.
“We’ve committed $111.5 million to our jails,” he said. “We’re looking to increase the bed count by about 715.”
Part of the expansion to the jail, Schneider said, will include a planned $4.5 million, five-story tower where a 16-bed mental health facility can tend to inmates that need mental health services.
“It’s not going to look like a jail,” he said. “It’s going to look more like a mental hospital. It’s going to be roughly a three-day stay (for inmates needing mental health services). That’s about 160 folks a month. Just short of 2,000 a year that we can help. It will take about $2.1 million a year to operate.”
Belton Area Chamber of Commerce President Randy Pittenger participated in the summit by asking questions and giving input.
“It’s always exciting to see the community coming together and sharing their understanding and resources for how we can better serve our community,” he said. “This is a great gathering of our community coming together to identify what the needs are and take steps moving forward to continue to meet the needs of our community.
Danette Castle, chief executive director of the Texas Council of Community Centers, spoke about connecting the dots of public mental health.
She spoke about disparities in population growth and the decrease of available mental health beds in Texas.
In 1964, Castle said, the state had a population of 10.3 million and 14,921 available beds, while in 2021, there’s a population of 24.2 million and just 2,241 beds available.
“That’s 2,241 funded beds, not necessarily open (beds) today,” she said. “There are only about 1,500 beds available in that system because of COVID-19 restrictions.”
Castle cited the need for peer services, local agencies and law enforcement to work together to help address mental health needs in the community.
“We need to be thinking about how we can make these services accessible so people have the best opportunity possible to achieve a sustained recovery,” she told those at the summit. “You are the reformers who are gathering and working and striving to make a difference in your community. You will make all the difference. I am grateful for the work that you’re doing.”
During the meeting, Pittenger asked Castle if there were any programs available elsewhere that could benefit the citizens of Central Texas.
“People from outside of Texas are looking at Texas,” she said. “I was just in Washington, D.C. … and what I discovered was that when they were talking about their challenges, we were talking about our solutions that we already found.”