A Temple organization hopes to bring a little bit more visibility to the invisible this month by sharing the stories of the less fortunate.
Nonprofit Feed My Sheep began posting photographs of some of its clients this week to its social media pages, along with a portion of their stories.
The daily posts are a part of a month-long effort by the organization dubbed the invisible campaign. Joshua Stegall, who is helping to organize the campaign, said the hope is to change how some in the community see the homeless and less fortunate.
“At the heart of the invisible campaign, we are just trying to give the Temple community a chance to see people the way Feed My Sheep does,” Stegall said. “We like to say that we see people not problems.”
As part of the campaign, Stegall said the group has asked each client a series of three questions with the hope the answers can give a glimpse of their stories.
The questions the organization asked each person were: what joys have your eyes seen, what sorrows have they seen and what would you like people to see when they look into your eyes.
Stegall — the son of Feed My Sheep Executive Director Jeff Stegall — said he hopes these questions will erase any us-and-them distinctions people may have and shine a light on what unites everyone.
For him and others, Joshua Stegall said, those who come to Feed My Sheep each day are not just homeless residents.
“The bottom line is that they are just not a homeless person, they are a brother, a father, a sister, a daughter or a mother,” Joshua Stegall said. “These are beloved members of families, and to us, beloved members of the community.”
One of the first stories shared by the organization this month was of a woman named Frida.
As a part of the three questions, Frida talked about the joy she remembers feeling when her grandchild was born and the pain she felt when she recently found out she wouldn’t be able to get an apartment she was looking at.
“Just last week I found out the apartment I had been hoping for and waiting for wasn’t going to happen,” Frida said in the post. “I was hoping to get a place of my own and have a roof over my head at night. Losing that hurt bad.”
In the post Frida said she hopes people look into her eyes and see that she is a child of God who loves life and loves others.
Joshua Stegall said the organization plans to continue sharing the stories of its clients in the future, though it may not always be under the banner of the Invisible campaign.
In 2022 so far, the organization has served many local homeless and low-income residents who need food, supplies or other services.
Information provided by Feed My Sheep shows that this year the group has served 61,608 meals, spent $1,092 on the reunification of families, $3,509 on rental assistance and $724 on emergency shelters.
The organization has provided between 30 and 40 showers daily as well as helped clean 2,568 loads of laundry for individuals. Over the past year, the group also has conducted 208 Bible study classes so far.
A secondary purpose of the campaign is to help encourage members of the community to donate to the organization so it can do more next year.
“Ideally, we would like that to come from a place of people being moved by hearing real people’s real stories and wanting to make real changes,” Joshua Stegall said.
One of the projects the organization hopes to further fund the coming year is its Sunshine Center.
The center, which is expected to open in late spring or early summer 2023, will help provide mental health and addiction treatment for residents in need.
Jeff Stegall, the agency’s executive director, said mental health treatment is not always an option for people in Temple.
He said the issue of mental health is a common issue for the area homeless who want to get a job and better themselves.
“If you want to get reestablished off of the street, then you first have to address that,” Jeff Stegall said. “If you don’t address mental health, and you get somebody a house, they are not going to be in that house in three months. If you get somebody a job … they are not to keep the job because they can’t.”
While the organization always has known that mental health was an issue for the community, it has not always had the ability to address it.
Joshua Stegall said the organization has received more support in recent years from the community to further its work.
“For a long time, we have seen the need for help with mental health crises and with addiction recovery, but in previous years we have not been able to do much,” Joshua Stegall said. “But, thanks to the generosity of the Temple community, we have been able to put together these resources and bring in these experts and professionals that will be able to provide competent care for people who need it.”
Joshua Stegall said those who want to help out the organization and its mission can go beyond just donating money.
The organization, Joshua said, is accepting donations of food, winter clothing and time from volunteers, especially those with skills that could help out those that the group serves.