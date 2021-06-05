The top two academic achievers for Temple High’s class of 2021 are eager to begin their careers in higher education this fall.
On June 12, Elliott Abel will graduate with valedictorian honors, while Shri Ramanathan will graduate with salutatorian honors.
“It’s going to be nice to be able to represent my peers on graduation day,” Abel said. “But the combined experience of being able to learn from my peers about all of our many interests, talents and abilities has really been one of the greatest parts of being at Temple High School.”
Abel — a Temple ISD student since the third grade — plans to attend Pomona College in California where she plans to pursue a combined degree in politics, philosophy and economics.
She told the Telegram that the private liberal arts college’s emphasis on collaboration drew her toward the West Coast.
“It’s a small liberal arts college and there are a lot of opportunities for students and professors to work together by doing research together ... so I’m excited for the prospect of that,” Abel said. “It’s a beautiful campus with nice, really small class sizes. Not a lot of people have heard of it, but it’s really good for what it’s meant for. It’s going to be a very unique experience.”
During her time as a Temple High Wildcat, Abel was involved in varsity tennis, Interfaith Youth Group and National Honor Society.
However, she said her time performing with the Temple High band had one of the greatest impacts on her.
“A really big part of my experience has been leading with the band … that was a really important part of my experience at Temple High School,” Abel said. “One of the most magical moments was getting to conduct the marching band in Cowboys Stadium … and getting to play with the jazz band in New Orleans, which was really fun.”
Abel, who is pondering law school following college, said she is grateful to her parents for always setting the standard for her.
“I’m really thankful for the example of curiosity, intellect and learning that my parents have always set for me,” she said.
Meanwhile, Ramanathan will attend the University of Texas at Austin, where she plans to pursue a business degree.
Although she is proud to have earned salutatorian honors, Ramanathan — a Temple ISD student since kindergarten — said it would not have been possible without her classmates.
“A lot of my friends have helped me and I think we have all supported each other — especially being in IB (International Baccalaureate). That’s a reason why I was able to do so well,” she told the Telegram. “So it’s more than the number itself. It’s the fact of us supporting one another over the years.”
As a student at Temple High, Ramanathan participated in a variety of extracurricular activities, including choir, tennis, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and the Interact Club — a student collective that volunteers together within the Temple community.
“A huge part of my high school memories come from the tennis team, because of how much time we spend together for tournaments and practices,” she said. “But some of my greatest memories come from all the times when the entire student population could come together ... events like prom, homecoming and football games.”
Ramanathan expressed her gratitude for her parents’ continuous support since her enrollment at Kennedy-Powell Elementary.
“I just want to thank my parents again for always encouraging me to work hard without having to worry about the results,” she said.