Dozens of campuses will close on Thursday as area school districts brace for inclement weather — conditions that could include freezing rain, sleet and snow, according to the National Weather Service.
On Wednesday, the Temple, Belton, Salado, Academy, Bartlett, Buckholts, Rosebud-Lott, Gatesville, Holland, Jarrell, Troy, Moody and Cameron independent school districts all announced Thursday closures.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott urged parents to monitor the district’s website and alert system to see if the district will be closed Friday because of ice and wintry conditions. A decision for Friday classes will be made Thursday, early if weather conditions deteriorate overnight.
“If it’s that bad (Thursday), we’ll just make a decision to close Friday,” Ott said.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said he made a decision to close on Thursday as well.
“My actual preference would have been to wait until (Thursday) morning to decide … but the weather forecast shows that the freezing temperatures and precipitation is going to continue throughout the day. So even if the roads were OK in the morning, we don’t know if we could get kids home safely in the afternoon,” he said.
The Salado ISD superintendent noted how administrators will monitor weather conditions tomorrow before making a decision about whether to stay closed for the remainder of the week.
“I’ve done this for 14 years and these are the hardest calls. You’re trying to predict the unpredictable,” he said. “We’re waiting till (Thursday) to see how much precipitation we get and whether it clears up enough in time for Friday.”
With this school cancellation following a recent three-day closure in response to rising COVID-19 infections last month, students will need to make up for missed time.
“We still have some extra minutes remaining but not enough for a full school day,” Novotny said. “So what we’re going to do is take Friday, March 11, which was supposed to be an early release day, and turn into a full school day.”
Like Salado ISD, Buckholts ISD cited poor driving conditions.
“The safety of our students is our top priority. Buckholts ISD will close on Thursday … due to winter weather advisories that the county emergency management team predicts will result in unsafe travel conditions throughout the day,” Buckholts ISD said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “We will continue to monitor weather conditions in coordination with city and county emergency management officials and will announce our decision about Friday by Thursday afternoon. Please continue to monitor district communications.”
During this closure, Buckholts ISD encourages its community to stay home.
“We suggest students use this time to read and catch up on assignments,” Buckholts ISD said. “We appreciate your support and encourage you to reach out if you have needs or questions.”
In Rosebud-Lott ISD, students are scheduled to return for classes at 10 a.m. on Friday — a return time that Gatesville ISD also will follow.
“We will continue to evaluate the late start for Friday and will communicate any changes via this blast system,” Rosebud-Lott ISD said in a statement. “Please contact your campus administration with questions.”
Although some school districts are waiting to see if weather conditions improve by Friday, the Jarrell, Academy and Holland independent school districts have already elected to close for the remainder of the week.
“This afternoon, I met with Williamson County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and county leaders about the winter weather expected overnight into the weekend,” Jarrell ISD Superintendent Toni Hicks said in a letter to families on Wednesday. “Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to cancel school tomorrow and Friday. We are following the guidance from Williamson County officials.”
Higher education
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Temple College also announced closures on Wednesday.
“The UMHB campus will be closed Thursday due to inclement weather,” university spokeswoman Ashley Smith said in a news release. “This includes both in-person and online classes. All offices will be closed, as well.”
For further updates, students can visit the university’s Instagram and Facebook pages, according to UMHB.
Temple College announced its closure for the remainder of the week.
“Due to inclement weather and safety concerns, Temple College will close all campuses Thursday and Friday, and will move to remote services and online learning,” spokesman Eric Eckert said. “Campuses will maintain regular business hours via remote services.”