A Temple man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl last year after DNA evidence linked him to the assault.
Victor Jose Perez, 47, was arrested on June 30 on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Temple Police Department, on Nov. 12, 2021, officers responded to a residence on Betsy Ross Drive for a runaway child.
A 12-year-old girl was interviewed and told officers she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by an older Hispanic male with facial hair.
The foster mother, the affidavit said, told officers the girl left home after a disagreement.
As part of the investigation, officers performed a forensic examination, and DNA samples were sent to a Texas Department of Public Safety crime laboratory for testing.
“The child was forensically interviewed on Dec. 1, 2021, and made a credible outcry of sexual assault,” the affidavit said. “On Feb. 28, 2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a (combined DNA index system) offender letter stating the State DNA database identified a match for a possible suspect, Victor Jose Perez.”
On March 25, officers met with Perez and took a DNA sample through a cheek swab, the affidavit said.
About a month later, on April 28, the affidavit said results from a comparative analysis of Perez’s DNA and evidence recovered from the girl were a match for the suspect.
An arrest warrant for Perez was signed on June 9 by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 3 Keith Reed.
Perez was held at the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of a $500,000 bond.