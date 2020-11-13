A capital murder defendant charged in the death of a 20-month-old girl was sentenced to life in prison, a Milam County judge decided.
Shawn Vincent Boniello, also known as Shayla Angelina Boniello, a transitioning transgender person from Albuquerque, N.M., was sentenced after pleading guilty in the 20th District Court before Judge John W. Youngblood.
Boniello’s life sentence calls for no possibility of parole, Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey said in a news release.
“The state was recently provided with evidence that Boniello suffers from a traumatic brain injury,” Torrey said in the release. “Boniello’s non-violent past and traumatic brain injury would render any death verdict insufficient and thus be reversed on appeal.”
Boniello waived all rights to appeal through the plea, Torrey sadi.
Boniello was charged with capital murder in December 2018 in the death of Patricia Ann Rader. Boniello reportedly punched, slapped, shook and squeezed Patricia until she didn’t move, an affidavit said.
Rachel Bond, the toddler’s aunt, previously told the Telegram that the family called the little girl Annie.
“It’s a nightmare,” Bond said in 2018. “You can’t even imagine. Our family is really suffering right now.”
Annie, who was in the protective custody of Child Protective Services, had been placed in her grandfather’s custody. Boniello was in a relationship with the child’s custodial grandfather.
Annie’s uncle called police to 720 San Gabriel St. and said the little girl had stopped breathing. Police and first responders arrived at the scene and tried to resuscitate the child, who was unresponsive, a capital murder affidavit said.
Annie’s body had extensive injuries. The affidavit said she had scratches, bruising and swollen knots on her head, neck, arms, stomach and legs.
The medical examiner’s report said there were multiple internal injuries and broken bones.