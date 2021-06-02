It’s been a crazy weather year in Bell County. A difficult winter gave way to a very wet spring, and now muddy fields are delaying the harvests of wheat and oat crops.
“It’s been a trying year,” Bell County AgriLife agent Lyle Zoeller said this week. “But it hasn’t been all doom and gloom.”
Zoeller said February’s snow was actually beneficial for spring crops.
“Snow provides more nutrients than normal rainfall,” he said. “Historically, we’ve seen better crops in years with snowfall.”
Many farmers thought oat crops were devastated by the winter storm. That wasn’t always the case, Zoeller said.
“The snow fell before the bitter cold temperatures hit, and it provided a layer of insulation,” he said. “Oats looked browned out, but most of the crop didn’t freeze. Because of the snow insulation, soil temperature didn’t drop as much as it potentially could have.”
Zoeller said the biggest concerns of the winter weather were associated with livestock.
“Grass was covered in snow and ice, and water was frozen,” he said. “People had to get out and haul feed and water. A lot of diesel engines didn’t want to start, so most of the work was done manually.”
Many ranchers had to break ice in stock ponds multiple times a day so animals would have access to water. Zoeller said there have been a few cases of livestock falling through frozen ponds and drowning in icy water.
Richard Cortese, a Bell County farmer and rancher, said some calves born during the extreme weather likely didn’t survive. But, he said, farm animals weren’t the only ones that faced danger.
“The ice and snow made it difficult to get out,” he said. “Almost every farmer I know took a fall. It was hard to keep animals fed and watered.”
Cortese and Zoeller said corn planting was delayed slightly. Traditionally, the time to plant corn in and around Bell County is mid-February. Since the winter blast hit at that time, planting was pushed back a few days.
“Crops were planted right after the freeze,” Zoeller said. “About 80,000 acres of corn were planted in Bell County. The snow provided extra nutrients and we’ve had plenty of moisture. Now we need lots of sunshine and moderate temperatures, and we’re set up for a good crop.”
Cortese is optimistic about this year’s corn.
“I’ve got some yellow spots because of all the rain,” he said. “But overall, this may be the best corn crop I’ve ever had. Of course, it’s been a crazy year. A lot can happen between now and July.”
Right now, muddy fields are a prime concern.
“Wheat and oats needed to be harvested two weeks ago,” Zoeller said. “Mid-May is usually the time to harvest these crops, and it’s too wet. We’ve had a lot of wet days in a row, and wheat kernels are sprouting on the head. We’ve had so much constant moisture and the temperature is perfect for germination.”
Cortese said much of the wheat can be salvaged if the area receives abundant sunshine in the next few days.
“It’s so muddy I can’t get in the field,” he said. “But I’m sure wheat is germinating.”
Several days of sunshine will help tremendously, both men agreed.
“If it is sunny for two or three days, we’ll see combines running next week,” Zoeller said.
Sunlight also will boost spring grasses to feed Bell County’s 40,000 head of livestock, he said.
“We already have adequate forage, and sunshine will help produce more,” he said. “No one should be feeding cattle right now except feedlots who are fattening calves for slaughter.”
However, rain is forecast for the next week.