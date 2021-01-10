The Belton school board on Monday will interview four candidates to fill a vacant trustee seat.
Trustees are looking for a replacement for former school board member Dr. Rosie Montgomery, who resigned from the decision-making body for the Belton Independent School District on Dec. 14.
Four people applied to represent the Area 2 seat, according to the school district.
“With so much important work being done in Belton ISD, it’s important to find a candidate who can jump on board and start contributing from day one,” board President Suzanne McDonald said. “Specifically, we’re looking for a new trustee who values public education, has a heart for students, teachers and staff and who can help the board think critically about the wide array of complex issues facing fast-growth school districts like ours.”
Montgomery cited personal reasons for stepping away from her position. The clinical psychologist was appointed to the seat in 2018 to replace former trustee Leo Camden, who resigned after moving out of the district.
“My board term will end in May 2021; however, after careful consideration, I believe my increased caretaking responsibilities will not allow me to continue my service on the board adequately,” Montgomery said last month. “I want to extend a sincere thank you to the current board and the administration.”
The school board’s interviews are scheduled during a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday. Trustees will meet in closed session for the interviews, according to the district. Due to weather, the meeting could be held via video conference if it couldn’t be held in person, said Elizabeth Cox, BISD spokeswoman.
Whomever the board taps to take over Montgomery’s spot will serve the remaining five months of her term.
For a full term, the appointee will have to seek run in the May election to serve a regular three-year term. The Area 2 seat — as well as trustee Chris Flor’s Area 4 spot — is slated for the May 1 ballot.
Candidates may file for a place on the ballot between Jan. 13 and Feb. 12, according to the Texas secretary of state.
Trustees anticipate appointing an Area 2 school board member on Jan. 19. The appointed trustee would then be sworn in at the Jan. 25 regular board meeting.
The new school board member will represent a large chunk of Belton ISD. Area 2 is a large area that covers most of the southern half of Belton ISD and encompasses Area 3, which is central and south Belton. Area 2 includes rural areas to the east, west and south of Belton city limits as well as the neighborhoods around the Bell County Expo Center and homes north of Sixth Avenue and south of 13th Avenue and the railroad.