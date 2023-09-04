A Gulf Coast man who allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend and her mother with a gun faces a second-degree felony charge.
featured
Man who allegedly threatened to kill 2 women with gun indicted
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- FedEx to lay off 56 Temple workers, shutter Kegley Road facility
- UPDATE: Rogers man held in violent attack at Temple shopping center
- ‘A hostile and toxic environment’: Former Morgan's Point Resort official cites City Council actions in resignation letter
- Belton woman indicted for robbery at West Temple Walmart
- Legg goes all out for Lake; Broncos senior linebacker/receiver a two-way force
- Wildcats fall: Temple can’t keep pace with Willis in 45-17 setback
- UPDATE: Two juveniles in custody after Temple High School gun incident
- Temple Police looking for gunman who robbed Texas Roadhouse restaurant
- Strange case: Indictment: Naked woman allegedly assaulted Bell deputy
- Georgetown man identified in I-35 fatal incident