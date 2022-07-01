A Temple man was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday after allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy over a prolonged period.
John Coty Duck, 39, was indicted on four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.
“On Aug. 12, 2021, Temple Police Department received a sexual assault allegation involving John Coty Duck and a juvenile male victim,” Temple Police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak previously told the Telegram. “During the investigation, it was learned that Duck, who was the boyfriend of the victim’s mother, had repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim over a period of time.”
An arrest affidavit revealed the assault happened in 2018 or 2019.
“The suspect would physically assault him or make threats to harm the child or the child’s siblings if he (did not comply),” an arrest affidavit said.
The child was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center, submitted a forensic exam, and made consistent reports every time, the affidavit said.
Duck was arrested on April 28 and held on a $250,000 bond.
On June 9, during a bail reduction hearing, Bell County 264th District Judge Paul LePak reduced his bond to $60,000.
Duck was released from the Bell County Jail after he posted the bond on June 10.