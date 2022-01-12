A woman was killed Wednesday evening in a vehicle-pedestrian accident at South 31st Street and West Avenue M, Temple police said.
The death was under investigation by the Temple Police Department, spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
At about 7 p.m., officers responded to accident scene, she said.
“Officers were advised that a pedestrian was struck by a gray Chevrolet Tahoe,” Arreguin said in a news release. “Upon officer’s arrival, it was determined the pedestrian was deceased.”
Sylvania Ann Byrd, 53, was identified by police as the woman killed. Her relatives have been notified of her death, Arreguin said.
This case is active. Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.