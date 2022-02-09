A Temple woman was indicted on a felony arson charge on Feb. 2 while in jail awaiting judgment for a November incident where she allegedly broke into a house on the same block, stole items, and wrote on the walls with crayons.
Both crimes happened on the same day in Holland.
Tammy Lynne Hickman, 41, was indicted on arson, a second-degree felony. She currently has felony burglary and possession charges pending against her in the Bell County court system.
According to an arrest report filed by the Holland Police Department, on Sept. 25, officers responded to a residence on the 200 block of Latham Circle.
Once at the scene, officers noted in the affidavit, discovering that fire had occurred and a camper used as a residence and a barn had been burned.
As part of the investigation, witnesses told officers that Hickman had threatened to start a fire the day before, the affidavit said.
Later that day, the affidavit said, Hickman was located at a different residence on the same block where she was arrested by Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies on suspicion of burglary and interviewed her.
“She stated that she started the fire in the barn,” the affidavit said. “She piled up paper in the barn and lit it on fire. She expressed happiness that the barn and trailer burned down.”
Hickman remains at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $160,000 in bonds.
Other indictments
-- Patrick Easley, 47, of Killeen, sexual assault.
-- Gregory H. Oakes, 36, of Temple, evading arrest with a vehicle.
-- James R. Hanusch, 22, of Belton, burglary of a habitation.
-- John A. Bentura, 23, of Belton, burglary of a habitation.