BELTON — Friday is set for another round of family fishing at Nolan Creek.
The Belton Parks and Recreation is hosting its free Family, Fishin’ & Fun event from 2-4 p.m. Friday.
Families can fish without a license at Nolan Creek, which is stocked with trout by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. No fishing license is required in the Nolan Creek area between Main Street and the I-35 frontage road.
The city of Belton will have bait available, while supplies last, at a booth at the Landing at Creekside Park, located behind The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St.
Boys and girls 12 and under can enter for a chance to win prizes.