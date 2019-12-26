Belton fishing

Temple resident James Ling, 4, stands near Nolan Creek Friday afternoon, waiting for a trout to bite. Ling and his family were in Belton for the city's annual Family, Fishin' and Fun event during which trout are put into the creek. Jacob Sanchez/Telegram

 Jacob Sanchez | Telegram

BELTON — Friday is set for another round of family fishing at Nolan Creek.

The Belton Parks and Recreation is hosting its free Family, Fishin’ & Fun event from 2-4 p.m. Friday.

Families can fish without a license at Nolan Creek, which is stocked with trout by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. No fishing license is required in the Nolan Creek area between Main Street and the I-35 frontage road.

The city of Belton will have bait available, while supplies last, at a booth at the Landing at Creekside Park, located behind The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St.

Boys and girls 12 and under can enter for a chance to win prizes.