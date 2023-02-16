Two Belton ISD students have been named finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Seniors Caleb Bovell, from Belton High School, and Kevin Thomas, from Belton New Tech High School @Waskow, earned the recognition after submitting applications with information about their academic records, school and community activities, leadership characteristics and awards won.
They were previously named semifinalists for their scores on the Preliminary SAT test that was taken in their junior year — an examination they placed in the top 1% of out of more than 1.5 million students nationwide.
“This is an amazing accomplishment,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said. “We’re incredibly proud of the hard work and commitment to learning that is reflected behind it.”
Belton High School Principal Ben Smith shared that sentiment and highlighted how well-rounded a student Bovell, a varsity swimmer and member of the theater program, is.
“He’s a perfect example of what we’ve been trying to push at BHS — a complete student,” he said. “It’s the whole experience of what you can be involved in and participate in and still excel in the classroom.”
Bovell, who also participates in National Honor Society and Student Council, thanked his teachers, coaches, directors and friends for pushing him to be the very best version of himself.
“My teachers set high expectations and then they’ve provided the resources to help us get there,” he said. “Swimming has taught me how to work hard and strive for something. It’s taught me perseverance. When you go to practice and your coach pushes you to do something you don’t think you can do, and then you do it — that pushes you toward excellence and reminds you that you can do more than you thought. Theatre has taught me a lot about community and building connections with people. That’s going to help me in college to find a community and pour myself into it.”
Bovell plans to study mechanical engineering and art in college to pursue his dream of becoming an Imagineer to oversee the creative aspects of Disney games, merchandise product development and publishing businesses.
Thomas, meanwhile, has aspirations of entering the medical profession — a track he is already on as he has spent the past two summers working with clinic research institutions in India as an intern.
“Kevin’s dedication to his studies and our school is tremendous,” Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow Principal Kim Winters said. “We are so proud of his hard work and excited about the doors this recognition will open for him. He is most deserving of this honor.”
Thomas, who was named a candidate for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program last month, also is an active member of the National Honor Society and works for the student newspaper.
“I will most definitely hold my teachers in my memory for a long time to come,” he said. “I’ve been constantly surprised at the expertise and love of learning my teachers have expressed over my past three years at New Tech.”
Although 15,000 high school students nationwide were named a finalist in 2022, only 7,500 will win a scholarship from the program — of which there are three types that can be awarded from March to mid-June: National Merit Scholarship awards, corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards.