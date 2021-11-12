The smell of country cooking permeated a local restaurant Friday morning as Temple residents had the chance to visit with cops and make donations for the agency’s Blue Santa program.
Bella Blue restaurant at 1323 S. 57th St. hosted the Coffee with a Cop event while offering their unique fried bologna breakfast sandwiches and their signature biscuits.
“This is our third coffee with the cops,” Bella Blue owner Penny Irwin said. “My husband is a police officer in the city of Belton. He always did coffee with the cops, and I always tried to go and support him.”
Irwin said the restaurant, which opened in January, is named after her mother Ella, her granddaughter Anabelle and their support for the police, blue.
“We were fortunate to open here in Temple,” she said. “We love the police and are here to support them. We want the community out there to know that they’re not bad people. I think this is a great community outreach program, and it lets them see that they’re humans also. They’re more than just a badge.”
Temple Police Officer Cody Close, one of the organizers, spent her morning speaking to residents at the event.
“This is to bring the community together to talk to us in an informal manner,” she said. “They can talk to us in a way that is not as intimidating as us coming to their house or them coming to the station. For this one, we’re taking collections for Blue Santa, which provides helps for families that might need some help.”
Close said no topic is off the table, and the public is more than welcome to speak to officers of all ranks in the department.
“We can talk about anything,” she said. “We can talk about the color of the sky. We can talk about issues they’re having in their neighborhood. We can talk about their dog. Whatever they want to talk about, we’re here for it. Earlier, I had a great conversation with a lady who was the first-grade teacher of one of our sergeants about what the schools are like now and what they were like when she was teaching. Come see us next time.”
Police Chief Shawn Reynolds, who was also attended during the event, went from table to table, talking to those in attendance at the restaurant.
“It’s an opportunity for us to engage and sit down with citizens and build relationships,” he said. “It’s important to build fellowship. It’s the essence of everything we do. Many times, law enforcement does not have the opportunity to engage with its citizens like we used to. I think it’s good to hit the pause button from time to time and just sit down with folks and drink a cup of coffee and maybe share some breakfast together.”
He added that the event helps his department be aware of happenings in the community that might fall through the cracks of a busy department.
“It’s interesting just to hear the different concerns that exist,” Reynolds said. “Whether there are traffic-related or issues on their neighborhoods, we want to hear about it. Sometimes citizens won’t call us and let us know it’s a problem until it becomes a big problem. We much rather hear about it early on so that we can engage and try to mitigate some of the circumstances or reduce the risk.”
The Friday gathering was the last Coffee with a Cop event of the year. Close said the department expects to resume next year and have one every month.
Donations for the department’s Blue Santa program are continuing and can be dropped off at the Temple Police Department lobby at any time.