Police in Temple and Belton are investigating weekend shootings — including a mystery incident on southbound Interstate 35 — that injured a total of five people.
Four people were injured Sunday night in Temple when shots were fired at about 8:20 p.m. in the 900 block of South 24th Street, Temple police said.
The victims each suffered from injuries that were not believed to be life threatening, spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
The Temple case remained under investigation Monday.
Belton I-35 shooting
Belton police are trying to determine why someone shot and seriously injured a motorist on southbound Interstate 35, city spokesman Paul Romer said.
A 32-year-old man crashed his white Chevrolet Trailblazer after multiple shots were fired at him.
Police were called at 8:32 p.m. when the car went off the highway and ended up near a bridge over the Lampasas River.
First responders arrived and found the victim still in the car, wounded from the shooting. He was flown to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center. The car had bullet holes in it, Romer said.
“At this point in the investigation, police do not know why the shooting occurred,” Romer said. “They are seeking assistance from the public to identify a suspect and the suspect’s car.”
The incident was one of two Belton shooting calls this year, Romer said.
To reach Belton police about the incident, call 254-933-5840 or text tips to 254-217-6764 with any information.
To reach Temple police, call the Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report tips anonymously.