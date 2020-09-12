Tuesday is when the Belton City Council is set to decide its new tax rate. Or at least it’s supposed to be.
Council members will consider adopting a new tax rate and $29.6 million budget for 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Belton City Hall, 333 Water St.
Although the Council proposed to lower its next rate, members are divided on what the final figure should be. The proposed rate is 64 cents — a nearly 2-cent reduction from the current rate of 65.98 cents. The decision makers can lower the rate, but cannot go higher.
Two factions have emerged during the past few months as Belton’s budget talks have progressed.
On one side are Mayor Marion Grayson, Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter and Councilman Dan Kirkley who want to stay the course and ratify the proposed tax rate. Under that rate, the average taxpayer would pay $1,235 in property taxes — a $66 increase over their previous bill.
“I know the heart that is in you for giving our citizens almost 3 cents (for a) a tax break over something we didn’t have control over,” Gray-son said, alluding to the on- going COVID-19 pandemic that has hit some residents’ bottom line. “But at the same token we are trying to create a community (in which residents) are safe, they’re protected and they also have the kind of community that they want their children to live in.”
On the other side are Councilmen Guy O’Banion, David K. Leigh and Craig Pearson, who want the tax rate lowered to around 63 cents. That rate would mean a Belton resident whose home is worth $192,909, the average value of a home here, would pay $1,218.94 in city taxes — a $46.94 increase from last year’s bill.
“I do want to make the clarification as I’ve done in every single meeting because a few people are focusing on safety and all of these things. The implication there is we can’t do that if we go with a 63-cent rate,” said O’Banion, the councilman who has been pushing the hardest to further decrease Belton’s tax rate.
“I want to make it abundantly clear again as I’ve done in previous meetings: I’m not advocating to not hire the policeman; I’m not advocating to not do any of the things on that list — I’m advocating to do all those things and have a 63-cent rate,” O’Banion said.
Councilman John Holmes has expressed support to lower the rate, but not by how much.
Finance Director Mike Rodgers reminded the Council last week at least five votes are needed to approve a tax rate.
Right now, neither side has enough votes.
State law requires taxing entities to adopt a tax rate by Sept. 30 — the end of the current fiscal year. If a tax entity cannot agree, its new tax rate would be either the preceding tax rate or the no-new-revenue rate — whichever is lower.
“So if we can’t come to a conclusion or a rate by Sept. 30, we would default to the no-new-revenue rate of 63.01 (cents),” Rodgers said.
The average Belton taxpayer would pay $1,219.14 in property taxes to the city at the no-new-revenue rate. That would still be a higher tax bill. That resident would pay $47.14 more than they did last year.
That .01-cent difference between O’Banion’s preferred rate and the no-new-revenue rate amounts to about 20 cents.
‘Reinforces my argument’
“I want to be very clear … the issue is if we go to 63 cents, on the tax roll, we will raise 7 percent more revenue than we did last year. We will increase our revenue — we will not decrease, we will not stay flat; we’ll increase the city revenue,” Leigh said. “Also, based on our current numbers, it looks like our sales tax will be at or above. So there’s no revenue source that we’ll be having that will be decreasing from the prior year.”
A 63-cent tax rate would generate $8,922,867 in property tax revenue. Last year, the city raised $8,314,988. The proposed tax rate would generate $9,064,500. That would be a 9 percent increase over last year’s tax levy.
“Really, honestly, anything over 60 cents is taking more out of the taxpayers’ pocket,” O’Banion said. “It kind of just reinforces my argument of not going over 63. Because at 63, we’re still higher than our trend.”
Kirkley, though, said he could not see a way for Belton to make a 63-cent tax rate work. At 64 cents, he said the city has an opportunity to make headway to provide additional funds to public safety and street maintenance.
“It’s just a concern to me. I think we’ve reduced it once or twice already and we’re at 64,” Kirkley said. “There are things on our list that we’ve decided to cut and we do have the ability to do really good things if we stay at 64 (cents).”
‘Look at the big, bold print’
Leigh recognized those concerns. He said he would like to dedicate additional money to sorely needed projects, but that does not make sense right now as the coronavirus crisis continues.
“I just want you to think about what this future could look like and you living with a budget and not being able to provide the safety component,” the mayor said. “Because I really do think two police officers are needed, but maybe three and all that comes with that.”
Grayson — who acknowledged she will not have to deal with the budget as much because she is leaving the City Council in November — issued a warning about lowering the rate.
“The 64 cents is a decrease and if this budget doesn’t pan out for the coming year, you’ll have to look at an increase — and no one wants to run on an increase,” she said.
Leigh — who in 2004 lost his Council seat by five votes over a tax increase needed to pay for a bond — pushed back on that.
“I hate to be a stickler, but what we just approved, if you look at the big, bold print, it says an increase of $750,000,” Leigh said, referring to the proposed tax rate generating additional revenue.
If this tax rate stalemate holds and the Council cannot agree, it would still be a win for one faction: The trio of councilmen who want the lower tax rate.