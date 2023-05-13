Something of a scaled-down version of the springtime airshow partially filled the skies Saturday at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport. This year’s show was a one-day affair.
A longtime popular outing for families, the show has been on hold for the past four years. This year’s venture, now under the management of the city of Temple, faced a rather large obstacle — a threatening overcast.
Kirk Noaker, squadron leader for the Commemorative Air Force Highland Lake Squadron, based in Burnet, said they were hoping to have planes performing in the show but the weather prevented that.
A Navion L-17 four-seater and a T-6 Texan two-seater were in a static display, with an offer of rides, he said. The squadron is looking for a new home and has an interest in Temple, he said.
“We have 20 airplanes,” he said.
Those include a C-47 and an open cockpit PT19, all World War II-era airplanes. In the Bluebonnet Airshow in Burnet, he said, the squadron has A-10 demo teams, the A-10 being dubbed “Warthog” or “Thunderbolt.”
“Primarily, we focus on very old airplanes,” Noaker said. “We look to educate, inspire and honor historical aviation.”
No pyrotechnics were used in this year’s Temple show, he said. It began with aerobatic acts, followed by a “Liberty Jump,” with teams jumping from a C-47.
Youngsters were attracted by a small two-seater set up for a static display. Owned by Tom and Gayle Rhines of Temple, the Sea Rey is an amphibian, Gayle said.
The landing gear retracts and there are little floats on the wings so the plane can be landed on the water.
“We do training, for sea-plane training,” she said. “This is factory-built. They also have kits. We’ve had this about three years now.”
They’re both airline pilots and this is their side business, she said.
“This is our fun job, but it doesn’t pay the bills as well as our regular jobs.”
The little planes are limited to waves of about one foot high and can operate well on lakes and rivers.
“It starts getting uncomfortable on the water above 20 knots of wind,” she said. “We’ll train below that. We have a good time on the water. It’s the most fun we’ve had flying.”
Their clients are two types of people, she said. Either they are building one of the planes or want to buy one, and the regular course takes about a week.
They land on the water at about 50 mph, she said, and the takeoff requires about 300 feet.
“It’s very maneuverable on the water,” she said. “You can have a lot of fun on the water and you can come back and land on the land. It’s the best of both worlds.”
John Jackson of the Devil Dog Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force said their B-25 bomber was in the airshow earlier and would be available for rides later. In the show, it made a few passes with a pair of World War II fighters, he said.
The squadron had a tent set up for selling Devil Dog T-shirts, hats and powderless 50-caliber rounds.
“The kids love them,” he said of the bullets. “We’ve had good sales today, despite the weather.”