A Bell County grand jury indicted a Temple man who allegedly pulled a gun on state troopers trying to arrest him.
William James Heflin, 28, was indicted on aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony.
Jail records showed Heflin was also charged with reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor, and three Class A misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance between 3 and 28 grams, resisting arrest, and possession of a dangerous drug.
On Sept. 5, Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Benjamin Tester was on patrol on Interstate 14 near the Simmons Road exit in the Belton area when he learned that Heflin was wanted evading police, according to an arrest affidavit.
“I was advised over the police radio … that suspect vehicle was traveling east on I-14 at a high rate of speed — 114 mph, through a construction zone with a posted speed limit of 65 mph,” Tester said on the affidavit. “I observed the suspected vehicle approach my location from behind. After the suspect vehicle passed, I conducted a traffic stop identifying the driver and sole occupant as William Heflin.”
Tester said he tried to arrest Heflin for reckless driving.
“He refused to get out of the vehicle,” he said. “Heflin was advised numerous times to exit the vehicle, but he refused. I removed the passenger side window from Heflin’s vehicle to gain entry.”
As officers opened the driver’s door, Tester said he saw Heflin grab a handgun from under his seat.
“I drew my duty weapon fully intending to eliminate the threat posed by Heflin with his firearm to the officers on the scene, including myself,” Tester said. “I was unable to shoot him without risking injury to the officers who were positioned in close proximity on the other side of Heflin.”
At that instant, Tester said he yelled to the other officers about the gun.
“At that time, Heflin dropped the gun and was placed under arrest after a prolonged physical altercation,” he said. “Heflin had to be tased and struck with a police baton before he would comply with officers’ commands.”
A search of Heflin’s vehicle was conducted, and troopers allegedly found “numerous prescription drugs including suspected steroids,” Tester said.
Heflin was being held Friday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $221,000.