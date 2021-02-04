A Killeen mother and her two adult sons who went on a shoplifting spree at Temple Mall were indicted Wednesday on robbery charges.
Olivia Rodriguez, 43, and her sons, Nosario Rodriguez, 21, of Killeen, and Raymond Rodriguez, 22, of Austin, are each charged with a second-degree felony in connection with an Oct. 25 incident at JC Penney, 3111 S. 31st St. in Temple.
A JC Penney manager told Temple Police officers that Rodriguez and her sons took merchandise from the store and concealed the items in two large Dillard’s shopping bags, according to arrest affidavits.
Olivia Rodriguez “selected items to take to the cashier while Nosario and Raymond attempted to the leave the store with the concealed merchandise,” Temple Officer Monica Broadstreet said in the affidavit.
However, the situation got violent when store employees confronted the Rodriguez brothers.
Nosario Rodriguez is accused of pepper spraying the faces of two JC Penney employees as he and his relatives fled the store, according to affidavits.
Olivia Rodriguez “pushed one of the employees who grabbed hold of suspect Nosario,” Broadstreet said. “Suspects ran from the store with the stolen merchandise, dropping suspect’s purse and the pepper spray.”
Police searched the dropped purse and found identification cards for Olivia Rodriguez and Raymond Rodriguez inside, the affidavit said.
“Detectives were able to get a description of the suspects and their vehicle from store surveillance video and store employees,” Broadstreet said. “Detectives were able to positively identify the suspects from another incident in which detectives made contact with all three suspects who are members of the same family.”
Of the three suspects, only one — Nosario Rodriguez — remained in custody Thursday at the Bell County Jail. His bond is set at $75,000, jail records show.
Raymond Rodriguez was released Dec. 2 after posting a $75,000 bond, while Olivia Rodriguez was released Dec. 10 after she posted a $25,000 bond, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
Other indictments
• Aaron M. Clopp, 29, of Belton, credit card abuse.
• Reginald Q. Davis, 29, of Temple, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Sabrina M. Frank, 35, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Dewayne C. Freeman, 50, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance, four grams or more but less than 200 grams (habitual offender.)
• Ammar Haimour, 26, of Troy, evading arrest with a vehicle.
• Lori M. Jornlin, 24, of Belton, credit card abuse.
• Isaiah Magana, 36, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Raymond W. Malina, 42, of Temple, tampering with physical evidence (repeat offender.)
• Richard A. Mayhorn, 29, of Temple, assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
• Lucia V. Mendez, 19, of Temple, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Frederick L. Nickles, 48, of Killeen, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Cameron P. Reshard, 25, of Temple, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Warren B. Riedmueller, 38, of Belton, intentional injury to an elderly individual.
• Michael T. Vanderbilt, 23, of Fort Hood, assault of a family or household member by strangulation.