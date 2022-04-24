Bell County Commissioner John Driver hasn’t forgotten about the Confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of the historic Belton courthouse grounds.
Now — 19 months after the Commissioners Court delayed action on the possible relocation of the statue — Driver is bringing the issue up again. Commissioners are expected to discuss the statue at their 9 a.m. meeting today at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in downtown Belton.
The item is listed as No. 5: “Consider relocation of Confederate Monument,” according to the meeting agenda. The meeting will be livestreamed at www. bellcountytx.com/cc/Video.
Driver — the only Democrat and black member of the county’s decision-making body — voted against a proposal to keep the monument in place until state law is changed to allow for a countywide referendum on the matter. Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Commissioners Russell Schneider, Bill Schumann and Bobby Whitson approved the measure in September 2020.
Texas lawmakers have not passed legislation for public referendums on public statues, including Confederate monuments such as the Belton soldier memorial that still dot the state.
Driver said he is bringing the statue relocation issue up again because it was intended as a temporary measure to see if the state would address the matter.
“That didn’t pass so we are right back to where we were two years ago, waiting for a decision to be made,” said Driver, a Killeen resident who made county history with his election in 2018 but is not seeking reelection to the court this year.
“It needs to be voted on,” he told the Telegram Friday evening. “We tabled it two years ago and now we are cleaning up the table.”
Public opinions
Bell County residents expressed their opinions about the Confederate statue during a September 2020 Commissioners Court meeting at the Expo Center that lasted more than 10 hours. Many voiced opposition to the removal of the statue, while others either support its removal or a countywide vote on the issue.
At the time, Schumann said Texas counties with fewer than 25,000 residents can call for a referendum on what to do with county government-owned property, but that doesn’t apply to Bell with a population nearing 400,000.
“I really do think it is a matter that should be decided by more than three people and three votes,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said, referring to the majority vote needed to approve any item before the five voting members of Commissioners Court. “My position is that we need to work on getting this question on the ballot for a countywide election at the earliest possible date. … But I think the people of Bell County deserve the opportunity that was not afforded to them in 1916: The opportunity to give voice where they believe is an appropriate place for this monument.”
Residents are mixed on what to do with the statue.
Belton resident David Glasco told Commissioners he believed the statue should stay where it was to honor Confederate soldiers who died during the Civil War.
“That statue out there hasn’t been bothering nobody in 103 years,” Glasco told Commissioners in 2020. “A lot of people in the Confederacy had no choice but to fight, you either agreed to a side or you got sort of shot in the trees.”
Harker Heights resident Philemon Brown has advocated moving the statue as a way to be a good neighbor and understand the lingering Confederate issues that affect all residents.
“We understand history, we understand Belton had soldiers who fought in the Civil War,” Brown said. “The Civil War was about states’ rights but it was also about the rights of Southern states to own human beings. There were some men who died, yes, but put it in an appropriate place with the context that will inspire and educate the community to say ‘Yes, that was a part of our history and that is not how we are today.’”
Belton’s stance
Residents have pointed out that the county’s inaction stands in stark contrast to the Belton City Council’s recent decision to rename Confederate Park and the adjacent road.
The Council rejected calls for a public vote and instead unanimously agreed to change the name of the park — which, as the original deed states, was intended only for the use of white people. Liberty Park is the site’s new name with the road now called Veterans Way Drive.
“We all come to our own personal convictions,” Councilman David K. Leigh said in July 2020. “And if these personal convictions are not in line with those who vote for us, we may be voted out.”
Court’s decision
Commissioners have authority by state law to make decisions on all county-owned property.
Money may play a factor in the body’s decision as the county estimates it would cost at least $100,000 to move the 7-foot-tall statute that stands on a marble base. Among the things the county would have to do, the commissioners have said, include receiving approval from the Texas Historical Commission because the courthouse is a historic site; hiring architects and engineers; acquiring permits; and getting a crane.
“So $100,000 is not an outrageous number to move that statue,” Schumann said in 2020. “It’s not cheap.”
Driver has said the county should make a unified decision “to not disrupt the unity in Bell County.”
Regarding today’s meeting, expect a lot more discussion on the statue, Driver said.
“We will see what happens Monday,” he said.
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.