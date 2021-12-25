Temple Police Officer John Briggs says he is a people person.
“I like being with our people and talking with them,” he said in an interview with the Telegram. “I feel like our community’s always been very welcoming of law enforcement officers, which is something we’re very fortunate about here in Temple.”
Briggs explained how residents frequently seek those conversations.
“People want to have a true relationship with us,” he said. “They’ll come up to us and just have a normal conversation. From that we’ll learn about something that is bothering them, and in that conversation they’ll find out that I’m actually the person who can help them with that.”
Now, Briggs and fellow Temple Police Department Officers Martina Malone and Marco Maldonado are looking to inspire law enforcement’s next generation through the Temple Police Explorers program at Temple High School.
The program, which has campus posts across the nation, allows students to explore a career in law enforcement by working with local agencies.
“We had a Police Explorers program when I worked over in Harker Heights,” Briggs said. “I was one of the advisors for the post there, so I figured it would be kind of an easy thing for me to come over and help.”
In November, seven members in the Temple Police Explorers program secured their spots in the Texas Public Safety Teachers Association’s state competition in January.
Aracely Rodriguez, Camryn McGlothlin and Alexandra Camacho placed first in forensic science; Haley Hamson, Cielo Guerrero and Jaysa Vahue placed second in crime scene investigation; and Jeremiah Battreall placed first in male agility, according to Temple ISD.
“To have 19 students in our program and have so many qualify for the State Competition, really shows that this program has value,” Krystal Battreall, THS Police Explorers sponsor and criminal justice teacher, said in a news release. “The program gives Temple High School students a place to add value to the Temple High community.”
Battreall — who has evolved the Temple High School Police Explorers program from just eight participants — is thrilled to have students that continuously display exceptional work ethics.
“I am proud of the way this program has grown so much in so many ways in such a short period of time,” Battreall said. “It means so much to see these students take this competition so seriously and put in so much effort.”
Briggs and his two colleagues visit with the Temple High program on a weekly basis.
“We’ve been breaking into the groups that they were competing in together … and working with them on things like forensic science, crime scene investigation, traffic stops and booking procedures,” he said. “It’s been great … and they absolutely earned going to state. They worked hard for that.”
Briggs, who has more than 25 years of policing experience under his belt, enjoys talking to students who have an eagerness to learn — a drive he noted that every one of the 19 participants in the Temple Police Explorers program has.
“That makes it a fun environment,” he said. “We can really show them the tricks of the trade … and students, like with any profession, become aware of things they wouldn’t have learned through a book. They are taking on so much information in such a short amount of time that it’s like drinking from a fire hydrant.”
These interactions, Briggs believes, have drawn the students closer toward a career in criminal justice.
“Quite a few of them want to work in the field, which is great because we’re always going to need that next generation,” he said. “I always tell them that I’m training them to become my boss.”
On Wednesday, the Temple Police Department amplified its recruiting efforts when it launched jointemplepd.com — a new website that invites area residents to join their police force.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds extended his gratitude to Temple City Council for its support in bringing recruiting candidates.
“On June 17, Temple City Council approved an agreement with Epic to take our police recruiting to the next level,” he said. “The goal is to help broaden our reach to ensure we get the best qualified candidates for both sworn and non-sworn positions. Temple is a great place to live and work, and we want to make sure that a wide range of top applicants — locally, regionally and even nationally — have Temple, Texas, on their radar.”